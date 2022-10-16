Heavy rain affects traffic flow on Bodimettu ghat road

The Hindu Bureau BODI
October 16, 2022 00:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain lashed the upper hills on Bodi-Munnar stretch on Saturday afternoon, which halted the vehicular movement on both sides of the ghat section towards Bodimettu for about three hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a precautionary measure, the police check posts at both Bodimettu and Mundal were cautioning the vehicles. As the rain increased and the ghat section was flooded, the personnel stopped the vehicle movement.

The Bodimettu is the key sector connecting Bodi from Theni district and Idukki in Kerala. The ghat section of Bodimettu has 17 hairpin bends with a 27-km stretch.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A senior officer said that only essential goods vehicles were permitted at morning. However, as rain lashed the Kerala, by noon, the vehicles were stopped. In fact, many tourists were advised to return to Bodi and leave on Sunday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app