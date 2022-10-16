Heavy rain affects traffic flow on Bodimettu ghat road

Heavy rain lashed the upper hills on Bodi-Munnar stretch on Saturday afternoon, which halted the vehicular movement on both sides of the ghat section towards Bodimettu for about three hours.

As a precautionary measure, the police check posts at both Bodimettu and Mundal were cautioning the vehicles. As the rain increased and the ghat section was flooded, the personnel stopped the vehicle movement.

The Bodimettu is the key sector connecting Bodi from Theni district and Idukki in Kerala. The ghat section of Bodimettu has 17 hairpin bends with a 27-km stretch.

A senior officer said that only essential goods vehicles were permitted at morning. However, as rain lashed the Kerala, by noon, the vehicles were stopped. In fact, many tourists were advised to return to Bodi and leave on Sunday morning.