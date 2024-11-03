GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy post-festival rush in railway stations, bus stands in southern districts

Published - November 03, 2024 06:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Passengers throng a train in Tirunelveli railway junction on Sunday.

Passengers throng a train in Tirunelveli railway junction on Sunday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Heavy rush was witnessed at railway stations, bus stands and toll plazas on the four-lane highway on Sunday, as natives of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, who had come home for Deepavali four days ago, made their way back to their places of work such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

While the State Transport Corporation arranged special buses to clear the extra rush, the railways operated special trains up to Tambaram in Chennai. The Antyodaya Express was packed and many passengers could be seen standing inside the compartments.

Railway officials said eight trains were operated on Sunday from southern districts and Tirunelveli junction to different destinations.

The scene was equally busy at toll plazas from forenoon. Vehicles coming from southern districts and proceeding to Chennai and other cities passed through Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Thirumangalam plazas. While additional counters were opened at toll plazas, there were still long queues in most of them at 4 p.m.

Unreserved coaches in trains were packed at the starting point itself, but there were a large number of passengers at many junctions who rushed to these coaches.

Police deployed pickets in the railway stations and at the bus stands to regulate the crowd. A TNSTC official said the floating population would melt only by 9 p.m. and until then the rush would be there.

Published - November 03, 2024 06:50 pm IST

