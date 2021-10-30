Heavy overnight rain throws normal life out of gear

Tirunelveli

30 October 2021

Rain-fed irrigation tanks in southern districts get good influx of water

Southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari, received heavy rainfall on Friday night and this ensured good influx of water into rain-fed irrigation tanks.

The intermittent strong drizzle that started around 8.30 p.m. on Friday continued till 3 a.m. to ensure the first decent spell of the northeast monsoon this year.

Following the overnight widespread rain across the district, Tamirabharani swelled slightly on Saturday to submerge the Kurukkuthurai Murugan Temple on the banks of the river near Tirunelveli Junction.

Collector V. Vishnu declared a day’s holiday for schools in view of the overnight rain.

However, the rain did not considerably raise the water level in the dams, especially Papanasam and Manimuthar, the chief reservoirs of the district that decide the fate of agricultural operations in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. While water level in Papanasam dam is 135 feet against the maximum storage level of 143 feet, water level in Manimuthar dam is far from satisfactory as the storage level was 80 feet against the maximum water level of 118.

In other words, Manimuthar dam now has only 39.61% of water (2,183 mcft) against its maximum capacity of 5,511 mcft even as the influx of water stood at 321 cusecs.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Palayamkottai – 75, Moolaikkaraipatti – 67, Kodumudiyar Dam – 65, Tirunelveli – 57, Nanguneri – 51, Kalakkad and Papanasam Dam – 42, Nambiyar Dam – 39, Servalar Dam – 38, Manimuthar Dam – 33, Ambasamudram – 30, Cheranmahadevi – 29 and Radhapuram – 21.

Tenkasi

All the five dams in Tenkasi district are just a few feet away from attaining the maximum storage level. The district recorded good rainfall on Saturday. With this rainfall, the farmers are expected to start their ‘pisanam’ paddy operations after Deepavali.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Karuppanadhi dam – 64, Sankarankovil – 61, Adavinainar dam – 48, Aayikudi – 36, Gundar dam – 32, Shencottai – 29, Tenkasi – 27, Sivagiri – 22, Gadana dam – 12 and Ramanadhi dam – 5.

Thoothukudi

The already waterlogged Thoothukudi town, is now unbearably slushy after it recorded a rainfall of 91.6 mm on Saturday. Since all the arterial roads in the port town look like ploughed fields as these stretches were dug up for implementation of ‘Smart City’ projects, manoeuvring through these roads in bikes and cars has become a challenge now.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, who after her inspections in June and August last, had assured that the ongoing ‘Smart City’ works would be completed before the onset of northeast monsoon, was visibly upset when she inspected waterlogged Selvanayagapuram, Kurinji Nagar, State Bank Colony, St. Mary’s Colony, Lourdhammalpuram, Murugan Theatre, DSF Corner, and a few more areas along with Collector K. Senthil Raj and Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree. She urged the Corporation officials to take every possible step to drain the stagnant rainwater at the earliest.

“The Corporation has kept ready 200 motors to pump out the stagnant rainwater,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

As rainwater submerged the railway track at Thoothukudi Keezhur Railway Station, the Chennai – Thoothukudi Pearl City Express Train was stopped at Thoothukudi Melur Station itself.

The rural parts of the district, especially the western and north western parts, also received good rainfall on Friday night. While places like Kayathar, Kadambur, Ottapidaaram and Maniyaachi recorded over 75 mm rainfall, Srivaikundam recorded the highest precipitation of 184 mm.

Five houses collapsed in the rain at Kayathar, Srivaikundam and Eral. Since over 1,400 cusecs of water was being discharged from Papanasam dam. Over 4,000 cusecs of water was going waste into the Gulf of Mannar through the 18 shutters of Srivaikundam check-dam. Though 500 cusecs of water was released in the Vadakaal channel, water was not released in the Marudhur Melakkaal, Marudhur Keezhakkaal, Sadayaneri and Thenkaal channels.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Tiruchendur – 47, Kayalpattinam – 85, Kulasekarapattinam – 19, Vilaathikulam – 32, Kaadalkudi – 12, Vaippar – 72, Soorangudi – 42, Kovilpatti – 33, Kazhugumalai – 7, Kayathar – 75, Kadambur – 76, Maniyaachi – 75, Ottapidaaram – 127, Vedanaththam – 20, Keezha Arasadi – 13, Ettaiyapuram – 31, Sattankulam – 48.40, Srivaikundam – 184 and Thoothukudi – 91.60.

Kanniyakumari

Kanniyakumari district also experienced widespread rain on Friday night. Following the rains, Collector M. Aravind declared holiday for schools.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Bhoothapandi - 43, Chittar I – 52, Kaliyal – 50, Kannimar- 95, Kottaram – 15, Kuzshithurai – 39, Mayilaadi – 42, Nagercoil – 54, Petchipaarai – dam – 50, Perunchaani Dam – 60, Puththen Dam – 58, Chittar II – 54, Surulacode – 71, Thuckalay – 20, Coalchel – 14, Eraniel – 16, Kozhiporevilai – 33, Adaiyaamadai – 57, Aanaikidangu – 40, Kurunthancode – 35.