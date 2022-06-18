Heavy flow in waterfalls in Kodaikanal due to recent showers

The Silver Cascade Falls near Kodaikanal in Dindigul district. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

June 18, 2022 20:15 IST

KODAIKANAL

The recent heavy rain has increased the flow in the waterfalls on Kodaikanal hills here on Saturday.

Despite the end of summer and reopening of schools, the ‘Princess of the Hills’ still attracts a large number of tourists not only from the State but from far and wide.

Especially on weekends, there is a steady flow of tourists, says Abdul Rahman, manager of a private hotel near Moonjikal.

The Kodaikanal Lake or Star Lake is filled to its brim, while the Silver Cascade Falls and Rat Tail Falls can be seen flowing with abundant water.

G Vimal Kannan from Dindigul, who has planned a weekend trip to the hills, says he is not alone in stopping to enjoy the resplendent beauty of Silver Cascade Falls. The Rat Tail falls can be spotted from Dum Dum Rock, which is usually everyone’s first halt en route to the hill. The steady flow and the scenic beauty can be enjoyed along with a view of Manjalar dam.

Tourists have also been thronging the Kumbakarai Falls near Periyakulam due to the abundant flow, seeking respite from the heat.

According to an official weather report on Saturday, Kodaikanal hill recorded 24 mm, Kodaikanal boat house 20 mm. Kamatchipuram, Vedasandur and Tobacco Station 33 mm, 17.9 mm and 12.4 mm respectively. A total of 107.3 mm of rain was recorded.