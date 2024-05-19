GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Heavy downpour in Madurai

Published - May 19, 2024 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
A two-wheeler rider wades through stagnant rainwater at the railway junction in Madurai on Sunday.

A two-wheeler rider wades through stagnant rainwater at the railway junction in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Heavy rain lashed many parts of Madurai district on Sunday. The Regional Meteorological Centre had forecasted heavy rain in southern districts.

The rain, which started heavily in the afternoon in Madurai, slowed down towards evening and continued as drizzles till late in the night.

The rain brought the city to a standstill till evening. As it was Muhurtha Naal, on Sunday, many people in and around the district struggled to return home after attending weddings . People waited for hours at Mattuthavani bus stand.  

Even if the rain was not as heavy as the monsoon, it inundated many parts of the city such as central vegetable market, K.K Nagar, Simmakkal, Sellur, Goripalayam, Anna Nagar and Vilakkuthoon.

With little precautionary measures taken by civic authorities, many of the arterial roads, filled with potholes, were seen inundated with water, inhibiting free vehicle movement. 

Though the unseasonal downpour disrupted traffic in many parts of the city, it brought relief to the public from the soaring heat.  

