Heavy downpour batters Kanniyakumari district

Power supply disrupted and trees uprooted in many places; people living in low-lying areas shifted

Heavy downpour since Tuesday evening battered entire Kanniyakumari district and paralysed normal life on Wednesday.

The overnight rains uprooted trees in several places, including Thalakkulam, Maankuzhi, Puthuvilai, Arockiyapuram, Suchindram, Meenakshipuram, Scott Christian College, Peyankuzhi and other areas and disrupted power supply to these areas. The breach caused by the downpour in the Puththeri Nedunkulam marooned the nearby areas.

While the public claim that over 200 houses were damaged in the rains since May 1, the officials said only 136 houses were damaged. The rain and gale have also damaged three transformers and 78 electric poles. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has rushed its personnel from other districts to Kanniyakumari to restore power supply in Rajakkalmangalam, Thuckalay and Thikkanamcode areas.

Collector M. Aravind visited the rain-affected areas like Kurumbanai, Kodimunai, Kottilpaadu as the overflowing AVM Channel was threatening the residents. The affected people from these areas where shifted to nearby community halls and marriage halls where relief camps have been established with COVID-19 precautionary measures. The Collector also instructed the officials to take immediate steps to drain the rainwater stagnating in these areas.

“Over 250 families have been shifted to the relief camps, where all basic infrastructure has been created,” the Collector said.

During his visit to the Petchipaarai and Perunchaani dams, which are about to reach their maximum capacity, the Collector inspected the discharge of water from the reservoirs. The people living close to the stream have been alerted and residents living in low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps.

While 11,320 cusecs of water is being discharged from the Petchipaarai dam, having water for 45 feet against the maximum capacity of 48 feet, Perunchaani dam is expected to reach its maximum capacity of 77 feet as water level stood at 71 feet on Wednesday.

Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth visited Aasaaripallam, Vaembanur, Perumselvavilai, Thoppur, Mela Sankarankuzhi, Kodimunai, Colachel and Kurumbanai areas.

As a banyan tree was uprooted by the gale t Peyankuzhi, Mr. Vijay took the officials to the spot and was there till the tree was removed. Since the overflowing Valliyaaru swelled Thalakkulam and Periyakulam in Thingalchanthai area, the flood inundated paddy fields.

In the coastal areas of Kodimunai, Colachel and Kurumbanai, the MP visited the beaches as sea erosion is threatening the buildings close to the coastline.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Bhoothapandi 150, Chittar I 88, Kaliyal 148, Kannimaar 154, Kottaaram 167, Kuzhithurai 152, Mayilaadi 236, Nagercoil 144, Petchipaarai 122, Perunchaani 127, Puththen dam 126, Chittaar II 86, Surulacode 152, Thuckalay 96, Colachel 76, Eraniel 192, Balamore 130, Maambazhathuraiyar dam 148, Aralvaimozhi 104, Kozhiporevilai 145, Adaiyaamadai 69, Kurunthancode and Mullankinaavilai 138 each, Aanaikidangu 157 and Mukkadal dam 96.

Tirunelveli

In Tirunelveli district, Papanasam dam recorded the highest precipitation of 83 mm, followed by Radhapuram which received 81 mm.

Rains along Western Ghats caused flooding in Nambiyar in Thirukkurungudi and Thalaiyanai near Kalakkad.

Rainfall in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts (in mm): Papanasam dam 83, Servalar dam 47, Manimuthar dam 12, Nambiyar dam 36, Kodumudiyar dam 70, Ambasamudram 17, Cheranmahadevi 13, Radhapuram 81, Nanguneri 10, Kalakkad 17, Moolaikkaraipatti 20, Palayamkottai 9 and Tirunelveli 7.

Gadana Dam 6, Karuppanadhi Dam 12, Gundar Dam 39, Adavinainar Dam 60, Aayikudi 10, Shencottai 28, Tenkasi 38, Sankarankoil 10 and Sivagiri 9.