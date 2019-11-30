Heavy discharge from dams causes flood Tamirabharani

Rain in the district moved to top gear on Friday and triggered flood in the Tamirabharani for the first time during this monsoon.

After intermittent strong drizzle since 2 a.m., the rain stopped completely after 5 a.m. The sky remained overcast. Several parts of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai experienced sudden downpour around 3 p.m. causing water-logging in several areas including Samadhanapuram, Tirunelveli Junction, Palayamkottai bus stand and other parts of the town.

As decent rain was experienced in catchment areas of dams, the reservoirs had to discharge more water causing flood in the Tamirabharani. The flow of water into the Papanasam Dam that rose to 14,024 cusecs in the small hours of Saturday forced officials to discharge 14,270 cusecs of water from Papanasam and Servalar reservoirs on Saturday even as the water level in the Papanasam dam was 142 feet against the maximum capacity of 143 feet. The heavy discharge triggered flood in the Tamirabharani. The public were not allowed to take bath in Agasthiyar Falls due to dangerous flow in the waterfalls and in Kalyani Theertham.

Revenue officials urged the public not to take bath in the river that almost submerged the Kurukkuthurai Murugan Temple near Tirunelveli Junction. The flood submerged the road connecting Melapalayam – Naththam, which is used by the public to reach Tirunelveli Town.

The discharge of water from dams was reduced to 5,730 cusecs and then increased to 6,350 cusecs as the inflow of water stabilised at 5,679 cusecs around 1 p.m.

For the first time during this season that started on October 10, Manimuthar Dam experienced 65 mm rainfall that jacked up the storage level from 80 feet on Friday to 84 feet on Saturday morning. Though widespread rain is continuing across the district, 35 cusecs of water is being released from this dam.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish urged the public to stay away from rivers and other water bodies brimming with water and asked them to contact toll free numbers 1077 or 0462 – 2501070 to alert officials regarding rain related issues in their areas.

Since the Western Ghats experienced good rainfall since Friday night, all waterfalls at Courtallam experienced flood that kept visitors especially the Ayyappa devotees away from waterfalls.

Rainfall in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts (in mm): Papanasam Dam – 110, Radhapuram – 78, Servalar Dam – 72, Adavinainar Dam – 70, Manimuthar Dam – 65.40, Nambiyar Dam – 50, Karuppanadhi Dam – 46, Kodumudiyar Dam – 45, Ambasamudram – 41.40, Palayamkottai – 38.60, Nanguneri and Gadana Dam – 35, Tirunelveli – 34, Cheranmahadevi – 33, Tenkasi – 30.30, Ramanadhi and Gundar Dams – 25, Aayikudi – 23.40, Sivagiri – 19, Shencottai – 16 and Sankarankovil – 5.