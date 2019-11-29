Heavy discharge from dams triggers flood in Tamirabharani

Much to the jubilation of farmers and water managers in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, discharge of surplus water from Papanasam and Servalar dams started in the small hours of Thursday as both reached the maximum capacity due to continuing rains along the Western Ghats.

After the north-east monsoon started in mid-October, after a not so impressive south-west monsoon, the sustained and decent precipitation in catchment areas of Papanasam dam, which had only nine feet water against the maximum capacity of 143 feet on May 28, took the water level to the maximum.

While the dam touched 142.60 feet and the reservoir was receiving over 1,700 cusecs of water, the water level in its ‘sister’ Servalar dam rose to 150 feet against the maximum storage level of 156 feet. Hence, a collective discharge of just over 3,000 cusecs of water from both dams was maintained since Thursday morning that triggered a flood in the Tamirabharani.

Consequently, visitors were restrained from going to Agasthiyar Falls, which was getting huge inflow from the dangerously flowing picturesque ‘Kalyaani Theertham’.

Forest personnel were posted at the entrance of the road leading to Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple to stop devotees going to the shrine as the huge discharge of water from Papanasam dam had submerged the causeway connecting the temple.

The public, especially newcomers to Tirunelveli district, were advised against taking bath in the Tamirabharani where the water level increased significantly.

Release of water in the channels for irrigation was also stepped up. While 200 cusecs of water was released in Kannadiyan Channel, Kodagan Channel received 150 cusecs and Palayam Channel 222 cusecs. Over 190 cuscecs of water was released in Tirunelveli Channel for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation.

All five reservoirs in Tenkasi district — Gadana, Ramanadhi, Karuppanadhi, Gundar and Adavinainar Dams — were getting steady and decent influx of water till Thursday, thanks to the intermittent rain in the catchment areas. Consequently, officials maintained constant discharge from all dams for irrigation as the reservoirs had reached the maximum storage level.

In Thoothukudi district, Marudhur Melakaal and Marudhur Keezhakaal channels were getting 1,400 cusecs and 400 cusecs of water, while Srivaikundam South Main Channel carried 1,230 cusecs.

In other words, all system tanks located up to Sattankulam area would get Tamirabharani water this year if officials of the Public Works department make earnest efforts by ensuring unhindered flow of water to irrigation tanks.

“Even as all system tanks in the Tamirabharani basin have almost reached the maximum storage level, release of dams from the dams has been increased owing to continuing rainfall in the Western Ghats,” said farmer N. Murugan of Srivaikundam..

“PWD, custodian of the system tanks, should visit the water bodies, especially all irrigation tanks in Srivaikundam, Sivakalai, Pandaaravilai and other areas to avoid breaches. If the officials sensibly regulate the discharge of water from the dams this year instead of wasting it, the continuing rainfall will certainly give us the opportunity to go in for even advance ‘kar’ paddy cultivation (between March and July) this year,” the farmer added.