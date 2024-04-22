GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heat wave: Tirunelveli Corporation’s ORS camps to function from Tuesday

April 22, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

With the unbearable heat wave, Tirunelveli Corporation has decided to open ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) distribution camps at several places from Tuesday onwards (April 23) to save the public, especially the children and the senior citizens, from possible heatstroke.

In a statement, Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao said the Tirunelveli Corporation had decided to set up ORS camps in several places within the jurisdiction of the urban civic body with the soaring heat baking everyone.

Since the unbearable heat would lead to heatstroke, ORS camps will start functioning at various places, including 10 urban health centres.

The ORS camps will be functioning at 10 urban health centres, 10 city wellness centres, Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand, Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand, Tirunelveli Junction Railway Station, Swami Nellaiyappar Temple premises, Nainarkulam market, Palayamkottai market, Melapalayam cattle market, Palayamkottai bus-stand, Maharaja Nagar Uzhavar Santhai (farmers’ market), Vannarpet flyover and corporation office premises.

These centres will distribute ORS to the public between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day till May-end. Moreover, temporary water tanks will be kept in these places to distribute drinking water to the public visiting these spots.

If the heat waves continue to burn the public, the ORS distribution camps will be extended, Mr. Thakare said.

