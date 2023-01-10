‘Heartbeat Ensemble’ delights rasikas at music festival

January 10, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The sapta swaras are believed to have originated from “Dumru” (musical Instrument) of Lord Shiva.

Likewise, seven musicians viz. .S Karthik (ghatam, konnakol and vocal), Mudikondan Ramesh (veena), Kamalakiran Vinjamuri (violin),V.G. Vigneshwar (keyboard), Sarvesh Karthick (mridangam and handsonic), S. Raman (morsing) and S Sundar (tabla) came together to present a traditional classical music titled, ‘Heartbeat Ensemble,’ at the 71st Music and Arts festival at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam.

The first piece was “Mallari” in the traditional ghambIra nattai raga. Tavil alaripu was done by the mridangist through Handsonic which made the rasikas to sit for a different Carnatic experience through musical instruments.

As it was an all-instrumental presentation, Karthik tried to explain them throughout the concert as to the raga, its importance and relevance.

Faith is as important as the air we breathe. It is the faith that nourishes the heart and the soul, based on this the team presented a Thuthi on Lord Ganesha, for his own composition “Yaanai Mugane Nin Patham” in Ragam Hamsadhvani, in which he emphasised on “Nambikkai” (faith) that we have to have on Lord Ganesha, the remover of all obstacles.

“Jagatjanani,” , a song on Goddess Meenakshi, in ragam ratipatipriya, given to public listening by Dandapani Desikar and composed by Ghanam Krishna Aiyar, was presented in the same Baritone of Dandapani Desikar with the beautiful instrumental score.

Enthused by the young rasikas , Karthik gave a famous film music “Amuthe Tamizhe” in his own composition “Unnai Maravene” on Lord Krishna in Rasika Ranjani which created magnificent waves.

Woven around the imaginative story of the Saptha Swaras singing “ Tirupugazh” even if Lord Muruga,(who explained Pranava to Lord Shiva), asks them to keep quiet (Summa Iru endru sonnalum paaduvom thirupugazh - (Karthick’s own composition) in Shanmugapriya, exhibited Shadjama, Rishabha, Gandhara, Madhyama, Panchama, Dhaivata and Nishada, in the presentation.

A unique Tani Avardhanam first by the violinist, keyboard and veena players, followed by the mridangist, tabla and morsing vidwans with the support of Karthik on Konnakkol (the art of uttering the rhythmic intonations) added flavour to the entire concert, as Karthik made the audience also to participate by clapping their hands in the rhythmic fashion.

The final pieces were a prayer to Shirdi Sai Baba in Hamsanandani (Karthik’s composition rendered vocally by him) and the evergreen Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma, composed by Purandara Dasaru, was well received by the rasikas. To sum up, the Heartbeat Ensemble was delightful and energised the audience.

S. Padmanabhan