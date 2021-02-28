Heart of brain-dead person flown from Madurai to Chennai for transplant

CHENNAI
The heart harvested from a brain-dead person in Madurai was flown to Chennai on Saturday and transplanted to a 36-year-old woman with end-stage heart failure at Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre (RIMC).
A release by the hospital said that arrangements were made with the help of the police to ensure swift transport of the organ from Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute (VMCHRI) in Madurai to the airport there and from Chennai airport to RIMC.
According to the release, the cadaveric donor was a regular blood donor from Sivaganga district, who met with a road accident near his hometown on Tuesday. He was rushed to VMCHRI with severe head injury. Despite treatment, his condition deteriorated and was declared brain dead on Friday. He had completed a course in catering and his plans to go abroad for work got postponed due to COVID-19, the release said.
With his family agreeing to donate, the organs were harvested after adherence to due processes and the heart was taken to RIMC for the transplant.
A team headed by Sandeep Attawar, programme director – Heart and Lung Transplant, RIMC and KIMS Hospitals, took four hours to perform the transplant and the patient’s condition was stable, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath