Hearing of cases to resume at Madurai District Courts

Madurai

20 June 2020 16:55 IST

Only those advocates, whose cases are posted for physical court hearing, will be permitted to enter the court hall, a notification said

The physical hearing of cases at District Headquarters and taluk-level courts in Madurai district, except in Melur, will resume from Monday, June 22. Only a limited number of cases will be listed and taken up for hearing.

According to a notification issued by the court, only those advocates whose cases are posted for physical court hearing will be permitted to enter the court hall and no litigant will be permitted to enter the court premises.

Advertising

Advertising

Advocates have been asked to maintain physical distancing within the court premises and the court halls in order to avoid congestion. They have been requested to follow the dress code, and not to wear the black gown.

The Bar Associations, Advocate Chambers and canteen will remain closed till further orders. Judicial Officers have been instructed to ensure sanitation, thermal scanning, physical distancing norms as well as other precautionary measures are followed.

In the event of any untoward incident or problem or complications in the smooth functioning of the physical court hearings, the judicial officers may immediately report the matter to the Principal District Judge for taking appropriate action.

There will be thermal scanning of staff members and advocates, and sanitisers will be used on them. Nobody will be permitted to enter the court campus without wearing a mask, the court notification said.