Hearing-aids given to 54 beneficiaries

March 06, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, who received 590 petitions from the public during the weekly grievance redressal meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday, handed over ₹ 2.28-lakh worth assistance to 70 beneficiaries, including hearing-aids to 54 persons.

The welfare assistance also included iron boxes to 16 persons, each costing about ₹ 4,870.

When the differently abled were waiting with petitions, Dr. Karthikeyan, before starting the grievance redressal meeting, went to their seats, received the petitions from them and asked the officials concerned to dispose of these appeals within a week after due inquiries through field visits.

The Collector received 590 petitions with appeals for monthly assistance meant for widows, differently-abled, accident relief, free house sites, patta transfer, drinking water, road etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Revenue Officer M.P. Senthil Kumar was present.

‘Protect graveyard’

A group of Christians belonging to various churches submitted a petition to protect their graveyard near NGO Colony intersection on Nagercoil highway where they were burying the dead for the past 50 years. “Since it is a government poramboke land, the government should allow us to use it as our burial ground,” they appealed.

Idols

Even as the idols from two temples within the Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand, which is being rebuilt under the ‘Smart City’ programme on an outlay of ₹ 78.99 crore, have been kept safely in other temples as the bus terminus was demolished for reconstruction, two persons, carrying Vinayaga idols, came to the Collectorate to submit petitions accusing that the idols in the bus stand were “missing”.

“Since these two persons have come to the Collectorate with the ulterior motive of creating religious tension in Tirunelveli, we’ll discuss this issue with the Collector and take due action,” said a senior police officer.