Healthy snacks given to corporation school students

N.S.S.B Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, which was the only corporation school in the city to secure 100% pass percentage in Class 12 in State Board examinations this year, has demonstrated how community participation has aided in the success of the school.

Headmistress P. Meenakshi says that apart from ‘sundal’ supplied by Madurai Corporation, many volunteers and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan arranged snacks for students before evening special class.

A total of 83 students appeared for Class 12 examinations and passed with flying colours.

Since the end of half-yearly examinations, evening class were held for around 350 students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 from 4.30 p.m. and to 6.30 p.m.

“We thought that it would be nice if there were more variety of snacks for students in the evening so we asked help from other people too,” she says.

“School teachers sponsored dry ration including rice on special occasions. Residents near the school made several contributions. When we approached the MP, he arranged for supplying sundal, biscuits and sprouts through Rotary Club of Madurai Midtown,” she says.

All these contributions ensured that students were given kichadi, curd rice at least once a week, apart from sundal and biscuits as snacks, the Headmistress said.

“Since students were well fed, they could concentrate on their studies during the special classes,” she adds.

The MP said that apart from this school, evening snacks were arranged for Kasturiba Gandhi Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School and Bharathidasanar Corporation Higher Secondary School through the Rotary Club of Madurai MidTown.