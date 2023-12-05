Healthy people can aid country’s development, says Collector

December 05, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Millet food festivals are being conducted across the district to create an awareness of the importance of millets in diet so as to create an anemia-free society, said Dindigul Collector, M.N. Poongodi.

Chairing one such festival here on Tuesday, Ms. Poongodi said that the festival is aimed at creating awareness among the people of traditional food, millets-based in particular, their benefits and how it improves the general health condition of people.

Stating that adolescent period was a bridge between childhood and adulthood, the Collector said that a balanced diet would make healthy people who can contribute for the development of the country.

Rural children, adolescents, pregnant women, lactating mothers and aged people were suffering from several diseases due to lack of knowledge on nutritional value of foods. Hence, such food festivals were held in all 306 panchayats in the 14 blocks through members of self-help groups for women to tell the people about how nutritional deficit and anemia affect the health of people.

Brindavanam SHG of Kattakamanpatti won the first prize of ₹5,000, followed by Thamarai SHG of Sirugudi which secured the second prize of ₹4,000 and Om Sakthi SHG of Pappampatti panchayat bagged the third prize of ₹3,000.

Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission Project Director, N. Saravaan, Dindigul Food Safety Officer, Kalaivani, were present.

