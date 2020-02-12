‘Healthy diet, right mental attitude will beat exam stress’

MADURAI

It is the time of the year when adequate sleep, food and recreation take a back seat for students. With less than a month left for board examinations, anxiety and fear become more pronounced for them. But, following a healthy diet and adopting the right mental approach towards examinations can make the period less stressful, say doctors and mental health counsellors.

Preparation is the key, says Suresh Kumar Murugesan, Professor, Department of Psychology, The American College. “Proper planning and preparation can help in reducing stress levels. Prepare a timetable suitable for each student and ensure that the last 15 days are utilised for revising subjects,” he says.

During this period, students must follow a balanced diet and drink plenty of water, says D. Mouna, Assistant Professor, Research Centre of Home Science, Fatima College. “Students must take more vegetables and fruits in the form of juices or salads. It is advisable to have home-cooked food. Students must also avoid fast food and carbonated drinks,” she says.

Students must never skip breakfast, she says, adding: “Having scrambled or boiled eggs, fruits or porridge will also be good options for a healthy breakfast.”

While six to eight hours of sleep is medically recommended for students, the pattern varies from student to student according to their biological set-up, says J. Sangumani, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital. “It is also essential to take regular breaks from studies. Listen to music, perform yoga, exercise or play games. Even watching television for some time is not a bad option,” he says.

“A certain amount of stress is good. But, excessive stress will diminish their capacity, cognition and lead to poor performance,” he adds.

The most important aspect is to have a positive mental attitude towards examinations, says G. Gurubharathy, Principal, M.S. Chellamuthu Institute of Mental Health and Rehabilitation. “Examination must be seen as a way to assess a student’s understanding of a particular subject. It must not be seen as a measure to define the capabilities of any student,” he says.

Parents must encourage students to focus on preparation, rather than on results, he says. “Parents must understand that marks don’t guarantee success of their children in their lives. So, they must motivate their children to give their best and not to worry about the outcome. This will help in reducing the anxiety and stress levels of students,” he says.

Lakshmi Vijayakumar, psychiatrist and founder of SNEHA, says students must not compare them with others as it only leads to anxiety. “Students must understand that examination is just one aspect in life. Also, a person who can handle stress and failure in an effective manner can be successful in life,” she says.

Assistance for overcoming stress is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050.