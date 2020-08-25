‘Strengthen healthcare system’

Prabhdeep Kaur, scientist and Deputy Director, Head, Division of Non-Communicable Disease, National Institute of Epidemiology, Indian Council for Medical Research, said business enterprises should create workplace interventions for employees to ensure that spread of COVID-19 is limited since restrictions on intensified lockdown are being lifted in Tamil Nadu.

Inaugurating the sixth edition of the CII Tamil Nadu MEDex 2020, a conference cum exhibition conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry, through the virtual medium, on Tuesday, she said it was essential to ensure good technology, availability of call centres and other avenues since 90% of cases in Tamil Nadu was under monitored home isolation. ‘South Korea has successfully done monitoring of home quarantine people,’ she said.

Dr. Kaur said that although surveillance, testing, contact tracing and isolation are the four pillars of containing COVID-19, some districts were lagging behind in respect of testing and tracing. She said the State government have set up monitoring committees and several hospital beds are available.

C. N. Raja, president, Indian Medical Association, Tamil Nadu, called for a stronger combination of modern and Ayush doctors to strengthen the Indian healthcare system. He said that Tamil Nadu has contributed immensely to the growth of medical tourism in the country.

Hari K. Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, said the COVID-19 has made the world realise and appreciate the importance of having a robust healthcare system. The healthcare sector in India is expected to reach $372 billion by 2022 in view of better health awareness and access to insurance despite temporary setback.

Sathish Devadoss, Chairman, CII Madurai Zone, and J. Adel, Chairman of MEDex conference, organised the event.