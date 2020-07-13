Health workers to check residents at doorstep for COVID-19 symptoms

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish addressing the officials through video-conference in Tirunelveli on Monday.

13 July 2020 19:59 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Even as the number of COVID -19 positive cases are on the rise, the district administration has rolled out a comprehensive plan to check every citizen at the doorstep by deploying health workers in every village within the shortest possible duration.

Chairing a video conference meeting with officials held here on Monday, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said the health workers to be deployed in the village should visit every house to check if the inmates had any ailments, particularly cold and fever or other symptoms of COVID – 19. Though the anti-COVID -19 operation had moved to top gear, this door-to-door campaign to identify the people with health ailments would help the officials in isolating the people with symptoms of viral infection and rushing them to the hospital for the right line of treatment without spreading it to others.

The health workers should collect information about senior citizens, pregnant women, children, patients suffering from diabetes, hypertension, cancer, renal complications etc. besides getting details about the symptoms for COVID – 19.

“If a person is found to be having COVID – 19 symptoms, the health workers should alert their higher-ups, who should ensure immediate steps to shift the patient to the hospital besides accelerating disinfection exercise in the particular area and organizing ‘fever clinics’ in the area,” Ms. Shilpa said.

The Collector said the health workers should create awareness of cold, dry cough, headache, fever, fatigue and loss of taste and smell, all symptoms of COVID – 19, and tell the public to go to the nearby primary health centre immediately for appropriate medical assistance if they had these symptoms. If the employees of bigger commercial establishments were found to be having the symptoms of the viral infection, the business house concerned should take steps for testing its entire workforce for COVID-19 and carryout disinfection on their premises as per the established protocol.

Sub-Collectors, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, Commissioners of all municipalities, Assistant Commissioners of Tirunelveli Corporation, Block Development Officers of panchayat unions and Executive Officers of town panchayats participated in the videoconference.

District Revenue Officer Perumal was present.