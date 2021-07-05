Health workers of Thoppur hospital honoured

Madurai

05 July 2021 21:13 IST

The Madras High Court justice G. R. Swaminathan and District Collector S. Aneesh Sekar honoured the doctors and health workers of Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur here on Monday, on behalf of Justice Shivraj V. Patil Foundation.

Justice Swaminathan and the Collector gave away the Achiever's Award to Resident Medical Officer of the hospital S. Gandhimathinathan for his selfless service. They also awarded the nurses, doctors and the conservancy workers of the hospital.

The Foundation also donated clothes and fruits to the patients of the hospital.

Justice Swaminathan said that he was happy to see the best treatment provided at the hospital. “The hospital staff are dedicated towards providing best treatment to the patients”, he added.

Dr. Aneesh Sekar said that the joint efforts of the doctors and health workers had instilled confidence in the patients.

Managing Trustee of the Foundation S. Selva Gomathi delivered the vote of thanks. A. Mahaboob Batcha of SOCO Trust and senior journalist M. Thirumalai, were also present.