‘Health Walk Road’ inaugurated in four districts

November 04, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The ‘Health Walk Road’ was inaugurated in NGO Colony in Palayamkottai on Saturday to encourage the public to walk for 8 kms or 10,000 steps a day for enjoying good health.

After the ‘Health Walk Road’ that starts at Udhaya Nagar Junction in NGO Colony was inaugurated, District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, Mayor P. M. Saravanan, MLAs M. Abdul Wahab and Nainar Nagenthran, Deputy Mayor K. R. Raju and the public participated in the walkathon.

The road starts at RTO Office – Udhaya Nagar Junction and ends at the starting point via Cycle Track, Annai Marriage Hall, Jeba Garden, Moon Marriage Hall and Thamirapathi Colony. This stretch has been provided with vehicle parking lots, toilets and benches for taking rest. Every month on the first Sunday, the walkers will be tested for blood sugar and blood pressure in the morning.

“Regular walk for 8 kms a day keeps blood pressure, blood sugar, weight etc. under control. Hence, the public should make use of this to maintain excellent health,” said Dr. Karthikeyan, a medical doctor.

In Thoothukudi, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Corportion Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Gaurav Kumar, Mayor Jegan Periyasami and Ottapidaaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah participated in the inauguration of ‘Health Walk Road’ between Bell Hotel and the boat jetty beyond Roach Park.

Ministers Mano Thangaraj, Periyakaruppan, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Kanniyakumari District Collector P. N. Sridhar and Nagercoil Corporation Mayor R. Mahesh participated in the ‘Health Walk Road’ inauguration at Zero Point in Kanniyakumari, the spot where the Kanniyakumari to Kashmir 4-lane highway starts.

In Tenkasi district, the ‘Health Walk Road’ has been inaugurated at Min Nagar on the Tenkasi – Courtallam Road. District Collector Durai. Ravichandran, Superintendent of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar, MP Dhanush Kumar, MLAs Palani Nadar of Tenkasi and E. Raja of Sankarankovil participated in the inauguration.