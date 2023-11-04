Health Walk programme inaugurated in Madurai

November 04, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Madurai

‘Health Walk,’ an initiative of the Tamil Nadu government to promote the importance of walking as a physical activity among the public was kickstarted in Madurai on Saturday.

Following the inauguration of the programme by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin through video conference from Chennai, Minister for commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan flagged off the 8-km-walk in Madurai.

The walk, which was organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, started from M.G.R stadium and went through the Racecourse road to reach the Reserve Line and from there it went on till Iyer Bungalow junction and the walkers returned to the stadium.

The Ministers stressed the importance of walking and how it would play an important part in everyone’s life in maintaining a healthy life. The public were advised to continue the walk every day with at least 10,000 steps and they were also asked to use the road they walked as a dedicated pathway for their everyday walk.

The walking promotion event would be organised by the district administration every month to make people aware of the benefits of physical fitness. Also, the road nearing the M.G.R stadium would be repaired to enable walkers a hustle-free movement.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Additional Collector Monica Rana and others were present.

The programme was also launched at the Central Prison for the inmates. Palani, (DIG Prisons), Madurai range, inaugurated it.