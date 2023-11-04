HamberMenu
Health walk programme draws big crowd in Theni, Ramanathapuram

November 04, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Students take part in health walk in Dindigul on Saturday.

Students take part in health walk in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Leading the eight-km health walk programme in Theni district, Collector R. V. Shajeevana on Saturday appealed to residents to make it a practice to walk regularly to maintain good physique and well-being.

Tamil Nadu Sports and Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin launched the unique programme across the State through video-conferencing. About a month ago, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian toured the district and chose a walkway stretching to about eight km.

The district administration selected Aranmanaipudur-Koduvilaarpatti-Pallapatti Pass, Ayyanarpuram Pass, Kottaipatti and back to Aranmanaipudu for the health walk.

After the Minister flagged off the programme, a sizable presence of youth followed the Collector, who was accompanied by MLA K.S. Saravanakumar, former MLA Thanga Tamil Selvan and other officials.

In Ramanathapuram district, Collector B. Vishnu Chandran was accompanied by Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, DRO R. Govindaraj, Paramakudi Sub-Collector Aftab Rasool and others.

The walk began near Kenikarai police station and went along Circuit House, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Velu Manickam playground and back.

The Collector told the gathering, which comprised students and volunteers, among others, to walk regularly. Brisk walk and regular physical exercise in open space reduced the possibility of cardiac-related issues and obesity and controlled blood pressure and blood sugar level, he said.

The officials from the Health department said that with changing times and lifestyle, food habits too had gone for a spin among a majority of the youth. Ailments, which usually surfaced among the 60 plus age groups, had appeared among many youngsters. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government had identified walkways in all districts and launched the programme on Saturday.

