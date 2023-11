November 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi flagged off the health walk in Dindigul in which the walkers started from R M Colony basket ball ground, EVR Road, MVM College and RM Colony Cross Roads and returned to the Grounds. Dindigul Corporation Mayor J Illamathi, Superintendent of Police V Baskaran, Joint Directors Anitha and Boominathan, District Sports Officers Rose Fatima Mary and Kannan and among others participated.