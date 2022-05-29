Health secretary inspects construction sites on Government Medical College Hospital premises

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan along with Collector S Aneesh Sekhar and Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A Rathinavel inspecting a building under construction on Government Medical College Hospital premises in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

“We expect that the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) coming up at Thoppur near here would be complete by 2025. Apart from education, research and advanced treatment, facilities are expected to be on a par with the AIIMS in Delhi,” said Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan while addressing the press here at Government Medical College Hospital in Madurai on Sunday.

Mr Radhakrishnan accompanied by Collector Aneesh Sekhar, Dean A. Rathinavel and senior Public Work Department officials inspected the various infrastructure and development works that are currently being carried out at the Government Medical College and Government Hospital and Government Rajaji Hospital premises.

When asked about the status of AIIMS, he said that officials have assured that construction works would begin within this financial year and that works will speed up once it commences, he added.

The team also inspected an upcoming six storeyed building being built at a cost of ₹131 crore with more than 20 operation theatres and advanced facilities which is expected to be completed by the end of the financial year.

Further, they inspected the under-construction hostel buildings for girls, boys and postgraduate medical students, a library building and pulmonary department block etc are being taken up at a cost of ₹67.97 crore.

He said that works for constructing integrated labs, critical care block housing 50 beds at the cost of ₹111.98 lakhs and paediatric block near the super-speciality block at a cost of ₹20 crore are underway.

The seating capacity for medical education at the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital in Madurai has been increased from 155 to 250, he added.

When asked about the preventive measures taken to avoid fire accidents like the recent fire in Chennai GH citing that they were old buildings, the Secretary said that ensuring safety against fire is a continuous process. “The new buildings under construction have been given instructions to have escape routes and emergency exits, while hospital buildings have been advised to hoard proper indications of such exits,” he said.

Conducting regular drills and training hospital staff on proper usage of electronic items will prevent such accidents, he added.

He said that many do not come forward to take the second dose of vaccination as the spread of COVID-19 is under control but it is important to be vaccinated as a preventive measure. He also insisted on wearing masks in crowded areas.

He also assured that there were no cases of monkey pox reported in Tamil Nadu until now.