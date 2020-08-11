Health screening for conservancy workers

MADURAI

11 August 2020 20:16 IST

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected Sathamangalam Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on Tuesday, where medical screening of Corporation conservancy workers began.

The four-day medical screening began at all the 31 UPHCs on Tuesday. According to a press release from the civic body, medical screening is conducted for conservancy workers once in three months. Conservancy workers could get themselves screened at the UPHCs in their respective zones, the release said.

They would be screened for haemoglobin level, blood pressure, cholesterol level, fever and diabetes. Vitamin and fever tablets were also distributed to them. City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan was also present, added the release.