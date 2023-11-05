HamberMenu
Health officials, government doctors swing into action as fever cases rise in Thoothukudi

Officials say there is no cause for panic; a close watch is being kept on the situation in areas affected by waterlogging due to heavy rain in the last few days in Thoothukudi city

November 05, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

L Srikrishna
Three fever wards for children have been opened at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College hospital. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

With Thoothukudi and surrounding pockets receiving widespread rain in the last few days, there has been a spike in the number of fever cases, Health Department officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Director (Health) Porselvan said that though there was no cause for panic, the primary health centres (PHCs) and government hospitals are geared to provide treatment to the needy people. Doctors and the paramedical teams are monitoring the situation in their respective blocks through fever clinics held across the district every Saturday.

For example, in the camps held on Saturday at 53 locations, 34 people reported fever out of 3,449 patients screened.

Fever wards

The Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital has opened three special fever wards for children, a general fever ward and another ward for those who need special attention. Doctors have been posted to handle in-patients in the coming days and the drugs were stocked sufficiently.

The government hospitals in the district had been receiving about 200 patients while 50 to 75 patients visit the PHCs. “We are giving tablets to those who were diagnosed with fever and following up regularly,” the DD said.

Special teams formed

The doctors in the Thoothukudi City Health Wing and the Corporation officials said that all the residential colonies within the city limits were being monitored. In cases where more than three fever complaints are reported from a specific location, a special team visits the spot. In the event of more than five cases being reported from any colony, the doctors have been told to organise a special camp in the locality. “The idea is to treat instantly and contain the spread,” they said.

The reason for the rise in fever cases in Thoothukudi was attributed to waterlogging in many low-lying areas.

Since 2022, the Corporation has been working to address the issue of waterlogging and it has succeeded in resolving the problem to a large extent. The Railway Station in Thoothukudi is a case in point. Arrangements have been made to drain the rainwater.

