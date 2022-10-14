Health officials encourage public to avail polyclinic services at UPHC

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 14, 2022 19:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The polyclinic services at the Kamala Nehru Urban Primary Health Centre in Dindigul awaits more patients to avail its benefits.

Corporation City Health Officer P. Indra said that during the peak of the pandemic, the services had fewer takers. “The services are backed up under the National Urban Health Mission through which specialised government or private doctors are hired to treat patients for specific medical issues,” she said.

She added that Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) run by the Union Government helps in identifying students studying in government schools having the common problems regarding dental and ophthalmology. “The cases will be referred to these services, and the regular outpatient will also receive comprehensive care under one roof,” said Dr Indra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

General medicine on Monday, gynaecology on Tuesday, paediatrics on Wednesday, ophthalmology and rheumatology on Thursday, dermatology and dentistry on Friday and psychiatry services on Saturday would be available, stated a press release.

The facilities at Kamala Nehru UPHC would be open from 4.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., the release added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Corporation S. Sivasubramanian urged the public to benefit from these polyclinic services. The health officials are aiming to increase the number of patients availing the benefits at UPHC, which stands at an average of 20 for general medicine and 60 for gynecology.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app