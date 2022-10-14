Health officials encourage public to avail polyclinic services at UPHC

ADVERTISEMENT

The polyclinic services at the Kamala Nehru Urban Primary Health Centre in Dindigul awaits more patients to avail its benefits.

Corporation City Health Officer P. Indra said that during the peak of the pandemic, the services had fewer takers. “The services are backed up under the National Urban Health Mission through which specialised government or private doctors are hired to treat patients for specific medical issues,” she said.

She added that Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) run by the Union Government helps in identifying students studying in government schools having the common problems regarding dental and ophthalmology. “The cases will be referred to these services, and the regular outpatient will also receive comprehensive care under one roof,” said Dr Indra.

General medicine on Monday, gynaecology on Tuesday, paediatrics on Wednesday, ophthalmology and rheumatology on Thursday, dermatology and dentistry on Friday and psychiatry services on Saturday would be available, stated a press release.

The facilities at Kamala Nehru UPHC would be open from 4.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., the release added.

Corporation S. Sivasubramanian urged the public to benefit from these polyclinic services. The health officials are aiming to increase the number of patients availing the benefits at UPHC, which stands at an average of 20 for general medicine and 60 for gynecology.