Health of poor students hangs in the balance

MADURAI

For the past six weeks of lockdown, 17-year-old Anaga’s (name changed) diet mainly comprised cooked rice with diluted tamarind concentrate. The Class 12 student of a Madurai Corporation school says sometimes her mother could offer her only a cup of gruel and pickle.

Her mother, who worked as a sanitary worker at a theatre and her father, who polished vessels in an aluminium vessel manufacturing unit, have not been able to work now. With no source of income, they find it very difficult to buy vegetables, fruits or even milk, she says.

“During my last monthly period, I had bled profusely. Nowadays I feel tired and find it difficult to concentrate while studying,” Anaga says.

Hers is not an isolated case. For many students of government-run schools, who are from underprivileged families, having nutritious meal has become almost impossible.

When government-run schools were open many children had access to mid-day meal with eggs and a weekly ration of iron-folic tablets. But now, these children are suffering from ‘hidden hunger’ – the deficiency of micronutrients. This issue is more pronounced for children from urban areas, where vegetables and groceries are dearer.

Unavailability of nutritious food affects immunity of children, says D. Rajkumar, a professor at the Department of Pediatrics, Government Rajaji Hospital. “Having a good immune system is important, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, as those with a good immunity can fight the virus,” he says.

“Insufficient intake of iron-rich food can make adolescent girls anaemic, disrupting their menstrual cycle. Undernutrition can affect the growth prospects and cognitive development of these children in the long term,” he says.

K. Saravanan, the headmaster of Dr. T. Thirugnanam Primary School, an aided institution, says the government can ensure distribution of rations and eggs to children in place of mid-day meal.“Usually, during April-May, schools are closed and mid-day meal is not provided. But, the current period can be an exception. Mid-day meal is a major factor for many students to attend school,” he says.

Fruits and vegetables can also be distributed through ration shops depending on the number of children in a family, he adds.

A Public Health Department official suggests that iron-folic acid tablets can be distributed to students through field-level workers of primary health centres. Currently, twice the regular amount of commodities are distributed through ration shops, says Collector T.G. Vinay. “Those who have not collected their supplies in the first week of May can collect it in the next fortnight,” he says.

He also says a plan on distribution of eggs and iron-folic acid tablets to students will be made.