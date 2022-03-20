Health Minister says vaccine hesitancy persists in some districts

‘The numbers may have gone down now, but it is always advisable to wear the masks properly and without fail’

Appealing to the eligible population of the State to voluntarily take COVID-19 vaccine, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said people continued to hesitate, especially in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

The Minister, who arrived here to take stock of the various programmes of the Department of Public Health, told reporters that though the number of fresh cases had fallen drastically, the time was still not right to give up facemasks. The only way to chase away the virus was to get the vaccine shots (both doses) and follow the guidelines while stepping out in public.

Measures would be taken to step up the second dose of vaccine shots in the three southern districts as the numbers were low when compared to others in the State. Besides the district administration and health department, the role of social organisations and NGOs were crucial to achieving the goals.

On a possible ‘fourth wave’, Mr Subramanian said that according to a report from IIT-Kanpur, there could be another wave around June. “As I said earlier, the numbers may have gone down now, but it is always advisable to wear the masks properly and without fail.”

Not only many Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and China reported high numbers of COVID-19 patients in the recent days, there were cases reported in neighbouring Kerala where 847 cases and 59 fatalities were reported on on Saturday. A spurt was also reported from countries such as the UK and USA.

Hence, instead of responding after the virus attack, it would be wiser to get the jabs and wear masks, the Minister said and added that vigil at airports over international flight arrivals, inter-State borders and other areas would continue.

Ukraine students

He said the government had earmarked 20 counsellors with whom the students from Ukraine could get in touch. Though it was for the Centre to take steps on the next course of action on education of the medico students, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had written to the Prime Minister about the willingness of some students to pursue their remaining course in Poland, where the syllabi was similar.

The Chief Minister had categorically stated earlier that at any cost the students would get assistance from the State government to complete their medical course without any hurdles, he added.