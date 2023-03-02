Health Minister opens new PHC buildings in 14 locations in Ramanathapuram

March 02, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated new buildings for Primary Health Centres and among others in 14 locations across Ramanathapuram district built at a cost of ₹3.87 crore on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he promised that the State government would continue to build more and more infrastructural facilities in remote locations in every district in the coming months. He also said the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was keen on infrastructural development as it would reduce travel time for patients and also avoid other complications during emergencies. Keeping this in mind, PHCs and small clinics in remote locations are given due focus.

He said that with the financial assistance from the 15th State Finance Commission, the government has been providing facilities in all the districts in a phased manner. Construction works were underway in as many as 20 different locations in Ramanathapuram district, he replied to a query.

He said that the State government’s Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam had benefited 93 % of the registered patients in Ramanathapuram since it was established. Similarly, on a pilot basis, fertility clinics were being opened in Chennai and Madurai. Based on the response and usage, it would be enhanced to other districts as well.

Speaking about organ donation, the Health Minister said Tamil Nadu was way ahead than other States in the country. “We followed the guidelines and the success rate was top in the country...” he added.

The Ramanathapuram District Collector Johny Tom Varghese and other senior officials from the Health and Family Welfare department attended the inaugural ceremony.