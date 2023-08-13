Health Minister launches new facilities at government hospital in Tenkasi district

August 13, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - TENKASI

Launching new facilities at Tenkasi GH, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that after the DMK came to power, health infrastructure had improved manifold at government hospitals in the State.

Speaking to media persons, he said new facilities worth ₹75 lakh had been created and state-of-the-art equipment installed in ophthalmology and homeopathy departments. Appreciating the rising number of successful births at the hospital, he said the credit went to the team of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses.

The government had bagged several awards from the Union government, which was a big morale booster. While Tamil Nadu topped in organ transplantation in the country, many quality certifications were presented to hospitals in the State. This showed the commitment of the State government towards general hospitals.

The DMK had achieved not only in numbers, but also proved its mettle in successful running of the GHs, PHCs and UPHCs. Many remote locations in Tamil Nadu were covered with trained doctors and nurses.

Health Walk System

Accompanied by Collector Durai Ravichandran and other senior doctors and elected representatives from the district, Mr Subramanian identified a space for the health walk system launched by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in the State. The objective of the system was to provide space for walkers covered with trees along an eight-km stretch on both sides. The government was keen to promote health awareness and wanted it to become a mass movement, with every district having a health walk system. This should motivate others too to go for a walk as a daily routine.

Later, he opened PHCs at Melakadayanallur, Melapur Pottalpudur, among other places, valued at ₹3.70 crore and said works were under way at the GH’s maternity block in Tenkasi and at Pavoorchatram, Puliyarai, Senthamaram and other places at a cost of ₹27 crore.

On setting up a government medical college at Tenkasi, he said a philanthropist had donated 16 acres of land in the district. The CM had written to the Prime Minister for sanctioning of medical colleges in six districts, including Tenkasi, where a government medical college was not available.