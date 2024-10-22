Health Minister inaugurates medical programmes

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian inaugurated various medical programmes launched by Glanis Hospital at T. Pudupatti here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, he said the programmes started by the hospital were almost similar to State government programmes like ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.’

The hospital has set up three dialysis machines to benefit the rural population. The monthly charge of ₹ 10,000 for using dialysis machine would not be affordable for the rural population, he noted.

“To make it better, I have instructed the officials to bring the dialysis treatment done at the hospital under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme. It will soon be made free of cost,” he assured.

Madhu Purushothaman, Chairman, Glanis Hospital, in his welcome address said that four main programmes like rural outreach for palliation and empowerment funded by Rotary International Foundation, Sree Sathya Sai Free Dialysis Centre, Panchavarnam Free Nephrology Service and Glanis three-minutes faster health check-up were launched at the hospital.

“Palliative care treatment is not what all hospitals will take up as it not a money-making field. But, as it is very necessary, particularly in the rural areas, we have taken up the challenge to address the ‘care’ issue,” he added.

“The low-cost health screening which is being made available for ₹ 30 would be an effective tool for early detection of risk factors for stroke and heart attack, the major contributors to mortality in India. The technology also allows diagnosis of the 3 most prevalent diseases in India – namely, iron deficiency anaemia, hypertension & diabetes,” Dr. Purushothaman said.