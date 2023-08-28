Health Minister finds duty doctor absent in a PHC; orders action in Tirunelveli district

August 28, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian has ordered departmental inquiry and action into the absence of a doctor at an upgraded Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.

As it was not a scheduled visit, a lone nurse at the PHC was taken aback when the Minister entered the premises.

According to a press release from the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the duty doctor and a few other staff, including nurses, were absent at the PHC.

The mobile clinic vehicle driver was also not seen on the premises, and medicines stocked inside the mobile clinic were also not properly placed inside the box.

The Deputy Director (Health Services) was directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the action taken against the staff members, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Minister appealed to all government doctors and para-medical team members to be present in their respective workplaces during their duty hours. The staff at the PHCs should display the medicines in stock so that the visiting patients would know about their availability.

