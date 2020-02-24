Health Mela gets under way in Madurai

Su. Venkatesan. MP, inspecting one of the stalls at the Health Mela in Madurai on Sunday.

MADURAI

24 February 2020 04:35 IST

Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan and Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju inaugurated the second edition of Health Mela, an event where people from across the Madurai Parliamentary constituency can have their health check-up, at Thiru. Vi. Ka. School here on Sunday.

The event was funded under MP’s Local Area Development Scheme. Doctors from Urban Primary Health Centres and PHCs took ultrasound scan, checked for blood pressure and diabetes and explained the importance of a balanced diet. In some stalls, the doctors also explained various State and Central government schemes to the public and explained the enrolment mechanism for some State government schemes. The first edition was held at Kottanathampatti on February 18. Mr. Raju said that the State government had several novel schemes, particularly for the poor and marginalised people. He commended the Central government for its contribution to various schemes. “The highest number of institutionalised deliveries take place in Tamil Nadu and several colleges, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), are being established. People must make use of all these facilities and maintain good health,” he said.

“The rapid spread of coronavirus is a clear example of how prevention of a disease remains a challenge for a government. With new viruses and communicable diseases surfacing, it is necessary to have novel systems and infrastructure in place to deal with them. Tamil Nadu has the best health plan in the whole country,” said Mr. Venkatesan.

Collector T.G. Vinay said that several health schemes of the State, including the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme and Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance, had served as models to follow for the Central government.

Corporation commissioner S. Visakan said that with the final leg of the health mela, to be held in Madurai East next week, more people should gain awareness of caring for one’s body by taking part in such events.