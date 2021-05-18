Health Inspector on duty fined for violation of lockdown rules in Sivakasi

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association has sought passes for government employees on duty

Even as the police have been instructed not to harass people during the implementation of the lockdown, a police sub-inspector in Sivakasi has been accused of booking a Health Inspector on duty for violation of lockdown rules.

The Health Inspector, L. Vignesh, who was riding on a motorbike on his way to an urban primary health centre in the town from the Government Hospital in Sivakasi, was imposed with a fine of ₹600. Mr. Vignesh said that he was intercepted near the vegetable market at around 11 a.m. on Monday by the SI. He claimed that he told the SI that he was a Health Inspector and was on official duty.

“The SI asked me to stand on the roadside. After waiting for 20 minutes, he issued me with a challan for ₹600,” Mr. Mr. Vignesh said. Stating that there were many other road users intercepted by the police team, Mr. Vignesh said that he did not want to create a scene in public and left the place without arguing with the SI.

The offences for which he has been booked, as per the challan, are “disobedience or order of the authority, obstruction of the discharge of duty by the authority and refusal of information and driving a motorcycle without a protective headgear (helmet)”.

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association, Virudhunagar district vice-president, C.E. Kannan, said that police personnel were under pressure to book high number of cases and hence, they were booking even those who were on essential duty like healthcare. To avoid such incidents, the district administration should issue vehicle passes, as was done during the 2020 lockdown, for government employees to avoid such experiences.