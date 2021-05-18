Health Inspector fined for violation of lockdown rules in Sivakasi

TNGEA seeks vehicle passes for govt. staff to prevent such incidents

Even as police have been instructed not to harass people during implementation of lockdown, a police sub-inspector in Sivakasi has been accused of booking a Health Inspector on duty for violation of lockdown rules.

The Health Inspector, L. Vignesh, who was riding on a motorbike on his way to an urban primary health centre in the town from Government Hospital here, was fined ₹600.

Mr. Vignesh said he was intercepted near the vegetable market around 11 a.m. on Monday by the SI. He claimed that he told the SI that he was a Health Inspector and was on official duty.

“The SI asked me to stand on the roadside. After waiting for 20 minutes, he issued me a challan for ₹600,” he said.

Stating that many other road users were intercepted by the police team, he said he did not want to create a scene in the public and left the place.

The offences for which he was booked, as per the challan, are “disobedience or order of the authority, obstruction of the discharge of duty by the authority and refusal of information and driving a motor cycle without a protective headgear (helmet)”.

Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association, Virudhunagar district vice-president, C.E. Kannan, said police personnel were under pressure to book more cases and, hence, they were booking even those who were on essential duty like healthcare.

In order to prevent such incidents, the district administration should issue vehicle passes, like during 2020 lockdown, for government employees.