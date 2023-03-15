March 15, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MADURAI

To ensure good health and hygiene of residents were the top priorities of Madurai Corporation, said Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth on Wednesday.

She was speaking at the two-day 52nd general body meeting of the All India Council of Mayors convocation in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh that concluded on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Mayor elaborated on the projects undertaken to improve road infrastructure, provide drinking water, and the progress made in solid waste management and community development.

Further, the Mayor highlighted that with the State government notifying 50% reservation quota for women in urban local bodies, women from all walks of life earned a chance to serve the public.

Later, the Mayor took stock of the solid waste management works being carried out in Burhanpur town and nearby areas.