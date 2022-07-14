Health Clubs to be created in all schools

THOOTHUKUDI

Health Clubs will be created in all schools in the district to sensitise students about nutrition and the need to eat only healthy food while avoiding junk food and fast food, Designated Officer for Food Safety Mariappan has said.

Inaugurating an awareness meeting for the heads of schools in the district here on Thursday, he said the ‘Eat Right – School’ scheme, which had been launched to inculcate the habit of right food habits among school children, should be popularised among children after registering the information about schools in the Indian Food Safety and Quality Control Authority website. Besides sharing the information being posted on this website on the good food habits to be followed by the children, teachers should tell students about the need to consume nutritious food and take balanced diet along with at least three litres of water a day.

The students should take fatty diets in moderation as the body was in need of 30% fat and increase the intake of fruits while completely avoiding packaged junk food. The children should be taught to check the calorific value given on the label of any foodstuff.

The children should be taught to avoid alcohol and tobacco while exercising everyday.

“Since we have to teach the children about choosing the right food and create the right food habit, we’re in the process of starting Health Clubs in all schools, which should update about food safety, nutritious food practices and health activities being followed in the schools etc. as it will fetch them marks and certificates,” he said.

He exhorted the heads of the schools to download the contents of the Indian Food Safety and Quality Control Authority website and share it with the students.

The participants were trained on identifying adulterated food by a team of Food Safety Officers including Kalimuthu, Sakthi Murugan and Jothibasu.