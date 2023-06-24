Health camps conducted in six locations for economically weaker sections

June 24, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Marking the centenary celebrations of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, the Tamil Nadu government had planned to conduct free health camps in 100 locations across the State.

In Madurai city and peripheries, six locations were chosen for conducting the health camps.

Inaugurating the camp at Sakkimangalam Meenakshi Nagar, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said that the objective of conducting such camps was to enable the economically weaker sections, especially, the conservancy and daily wage earners, to get themselves screened by experts from government hospitals.

The camps would be open till 5 p.m. Doctors said that apart from the general practitioners, they have specialists from ENT, cardiologist, geriatrician, diabetologists and gynaecologists among others.

Based on the diagnosis, the patients, whoever required further examination, would be referred to the government hospitals and treated.

The camp also has Siddha and Ayurveda practitioners to share their expertise to the people.

Similar camps were held in Oomachikulam, Alanganallur and Vadipatti in the rural pockets.

In Madurai City, Mayor Indirani Pon Vasanth and Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar visited the health camps at Ponnagaram and KK Nagar respectively.

The doctors said that many women had arrived at the camp in KK Nagar from the morning and free counselling on vaccination for the newborn babies, Hepatitis-B and among others was given by resource persons.

The corporation officials said that the patients would be referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital or be treated at the UPHCs of Madurai Corporation. They would also be covered under the CM’s Health Insurance Plan depending on their eligibility.

Some of the beneficiaries at the Ponnagaram camp said that it was useful for them to understand and learn about the defects and deficiencies. Many patients had low haemoglobin levels. The food habits and the intake of the patients were also very low in substance and high in cholesterol, a doctor said and added that more than 50 % of the patients admitted that they were taking alcohol regularly.