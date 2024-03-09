GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health camp for children with hearing and speech impairment held in Thoothukudi

March 09, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Kanimozhi, MP, inaugurated the special camp for identifying children with hearing and speech impairment in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

| Photo Credit: RAJESH N

A large number of children with hearing and speech impairment were screened by a team of doctors from the Madras ENT Research Foundation (MERF) headed by its founder Padmasri Mohan Kameswaran here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the health camp at the VOC College, MP K. Kanimozhi said that those children, who required surgical intervention or for other examination, may be taken to Chennai. Likewise, patients who required Cochlear implant surgery and subsequent rehabilitation would also be provided by the MERF.

The objective of the camp was to screen the children with such issues at an early stage and rectify them as early as possible. The Tamil Nadu government has earmarked funds and also provided Chief Minister’s insurance schemes for economically weaker sections.

With the support of the official machinery, the needy and economically weaker sections would get relief without any expenses, the MP said and appealed to the public to make use of the health camp conducted by the MERF team, who are renowned for their excellence globally.

On Saturday, the officials said that a little over 150 children attended the camp and 33 doctors screened them.

The Social Welfare department and the district administration would organise a similar camp in Tiruchendur Sivanthi Adithanar College on Sunday.

The MP presented welfare assistance to the tune of ₹24.96 lakh to 26 beneficiaries which included altered vehicle with petrol fitted scooters to the beneficiaries.

TN Minister Geetha Jeevan, Thoothukudi district Collector G. Lakshmipathi, RDO M Prabhu, senior doctors including Ranjith and Pachiappan and others participated.

