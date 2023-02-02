Health and Wellness Centres coming up across city

February 02, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MADURAI

With a view to making healthcare accessible and affordable for a vast number of people, Madurai Corporation is constructing Health and Wellness Centres across the city.

According to City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar, 62 Centres have been sanctioned for the city, out of which 45 Centres will be established in the first phase. Each centre will have a doctor, a staff nurse and a health inspector as permanent staff.

The Centres are being built under the union government’s flagship programme – Ayushman Bharat – and funded by National Health Mission. The total outlay of the project is ₹15.50 crore.

City Engineer S. Arasu said that work on 35 Centres have been completed, while it is nearing completion in five centres. Work is goingon in the rest “Each Centre is being established at a cost of ₹25 lakh,” he added.

Apart from this, City Public Health Laboratories would come up at Tirunagar, Ansari Nagar and Sathamangalam, it is learnt.

There are 31 Urban Primary Health Centres in Madurai. A health official said two wellness centres would be attached to every UPHC, and serve a population of 20,000. The Centres would provide the first line of care during emergencies and trauma. “They will have facilities for outpatients, immunisation, maternal and infant health, to treat patients suffering from communicable and non-communicable diseases, special rooms for activities such as yoga, and provide free medicines,” the official said.

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjunkumar said recruitment for the wellness centres was under way and it would be completed by next week.

According to officials, the Centres would be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by the month-end.