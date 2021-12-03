Heads of schools told to display phone numbers for registering sexual harassment complaints

Tirunelveli

03 December 2021 19:11 IST

Collector V. Vishnu has instructed the heads of all schools to display on their school premises the phone numbers meant to register complaints pertaining to sexual harassment and crime against women and children.

Addressing a meeting held with the heads of schools and officials from the Departments of Education and Social Welfare through videoconference on Friday, Mr. Vishnu said the heads of educational institutions should create awareness among the students on sexual harassment, registration of complaint in case of sexual harassment, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) etc.

The phone numbers of the officials and the toll-free numbers for registering the complaints about sexual harassment and crime against women and children should be displayed clearly at least five places on the school premises. Village committees comprising school teachers, policewomen and important persons of the villages should be constituted in every school to prevent such incidents.

Moreover, the police, psychologists and counsellors should address the students to create awareness about sexual harassment and crime against women and children.

“Since child marriage is still prevalent in the district, the students should be encouraged to alert the teachers or other officials concerned if they come across such instances,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Chief Educational Officer Subhashini and other officials participated in the meeting.