Heads of government higher secondary schools stage demo against suspension, compulsory transfer

Condemning the compulsory transfer or suspension of the heads of government higher secondary schools, members of Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Headmasters’ Association staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

Speakers at the protest said the heads of higher secondary schools were being either suspended or transferred to other schools even without proper inquiry for trivial problems among the students of the schools or the teachers. Since the teachers and the heads of the schools, who had not been authorised with due powers to punish the erring or problematic students, could not have complete control over the students, the action being taken against the teachers were unwarranted and unjust.

The teachers and the heads of the schools, who cannot be with the students all the time, could not be held responsible for the enmity among the students which largely originated outside the school premises.

“If the government wants the heads of the schools and the teachers to maintain order and discipline on the school premises, they should be allowed to take appropriate action against the erring and erratic students, who undermine the smooth functioning of the school. The government should back the teachers and the heads of schools whenever they take corrective measures against the troublemakers instead of betraying the teachers,” said the speakers at the protest.

District secretary of Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Headmasters’ Association T. Babu Selvan inaugurated the agitation, in which office-bearers A. Serbin Arul, M. Sundaram, J. M. Anto Ruben, D. Sathish Kingsly and J. Wesley Solomon, spoke.

Mr. Babu Selvan said the heads of Government Higher Secondary School, Parappaadi, Government Higher Secondary School, Thalapathisamudhram, Government Higher Secondary School, Valliyoor, and Government Higher Secondary School, Tirunelveli Town, had been forcibly transferred to other schools without any valid reason.

As a mark of their dissent, the teachers of government higher secondary schools wore black badges while taking classes on Tuesday. Extending support to the protesters, office-bearers from other school teachers’ associations also participated in the agitation.

