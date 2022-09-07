Headmistress found murdered in house in Tirupattur

Police say she died of excessive bleeding from the cuts on wrist and ankle

A Headmistress with a government high school, R. Ranjitham (50), was found murdered in her house at Kanba Nagar under Tirupattur Town police station limits on Wednesday.

Police said Ranjitham was the Headmistress of Thenmapattu High School. Since the keys of the school were with her and she did not turn up at the school, teachers tried to call her on her mobile phone in vain. Then, they alerted Ranjitham’s daughter living in another town.

Requested by her, neighbours tried to call Ranjitham. Since the front door of the house had been locked from inside and there was no response from inside, the neighbours jumped over the compound wall and found the rear door of the house left open and Ranjitham lying in a pool of blood.

They immediately alerted Tiruppattur Town police. A police team, led by Tirupattur Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Athmanathan, rushed to the spot. The police said Ranjitham’s body bore cuts on the right wrist and ankle and she had died due to excessive bleeding.

The television set, a light and a fan remained switched on. Her mobile phone had been switched off. As there were no signs of struggle, the police suspect that someone known to Ranjitham could have committed the crime.

The police were trying to collect footages from closed-circuit television cameras in the street as the CCTV fitted in the house was not functioning, they said.

Sivaganga Superintendent of Police T. Senthil Kumar inspected the scene of crime. In two different incidents reported in Rajapalayam and Aruppukottai in July, two elderly couples were found dead in their houses.