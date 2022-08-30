Headmaster, youth held for destroying thrift society loan records

‘The HM, who has taken loans, ordered destruction of the documents’

‘The HM, who has taken loans, ordered destruction of the documents’

Palayamkottai police have arrested the headmaster of a government high school and a youth for allegedly setting fire to a cooperative thrift society office here to destroy records detailing loans extended to the members.

The police said a fire broke out in the cooperative thrift society’s office at Vannarpet here in the small hours of Monday and it was extinguished by Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Palayamkottai police, who conducted an investigation into the incident, collected CCTV footages obtained from the cameras fitted near the scene of crime and found that a temporary clerk of the thrift society office, Dinesh, 30, of South Bazaar in Palayamkottai, set fire to certain records and also to the office.

During interrogation, Dinesh reportedly confessed to the police that he set fire to the records on the instructions of thrift society’s president Prabhakaran, 52, of Ilanthaikulam, who is working as the headmaster of a government high school in Ramanathapuram district. His wife is working as teacher in a school in Manur. Subsequently, the police arrested Prabhakaran.

Prabhakaran had apparently not repaid the loans he took from the thrift society. Hence, in a bid to destroy evidence which could be detected in the ongoing auditing, he forced Dinesh to destroy the records by making it look like a fire accident, sources said.

Further investigations are on.