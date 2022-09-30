Headmaster, two teachers suspended for question paper leak

The Hindu Bureau
September 30, 2022 19:19 IST

A headmaster and two teachers of a Government Middle School near R. S. Mangalam, were placed under suspension on Thursday after a question paper for term examination was leaked a day prior to the exam on Wednesday.

Chief Educational Officer A. Balamuthu, said that headmaster A. Meenabar and teachers, Kumaravel and Jayakumar, were suspended from service.

The question paper for Science Examination for classes VI, VII, and VIII were received by the headmaster on Wednesday. The two teachers had reportedly taken photographs of the question paper and had circulated them through a social media app.

As the question papers were found in the social media one day prior to the examination, the issue was reported to the CEO who had ordered an enquiry led by the District Educational Officer.

