ADVERTISEMENT

Headmaster transferred after video of students cleaning toilet goes viral

February 03, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department has transferred Headmaster Janakaraj from Sakkampatti Muthumariamman Nagar Government High School in Theni district to a government school in Ezhuvanpatti in Dindigul district on Friday.

After a video of some students in the school cleaning toilet went viral a few days ago in the social media, the State government took serious note of the incident.

An inquiry was ordered as a sequel and Chief Educational officer Senthilvel Murugan and others conducted an inquiry. The RDO Periakulam Sindhu also inspected the school premises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, after the probe was conducted, the Joint Director School Education Naresh ordered the transfer of the headmaster, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US