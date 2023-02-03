Headmaster transferred after video of students cleaning toilet goes viral

February 03, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THENI

The School Education Department has transferred Headmaster Janakaraj from Sakkampatti Muthumariamman Nagar Government High School in Theni district to a government school in Ezhuvanpatti in Dindigul district on Friday.

After a video of some students in the school cleaning toilet went viral a few days ago in the social media, the State government took serious note of the incident.

An inquiry was ordered as a sequel and Chief Educational officer Senthilvel Murugan and others conducted an inquiry. The RDO Periakulam Sindhu also inspected the school premises.

Meanwhile, after the probe was conducted, the Joint Director School Education Naresh ordered the transfer of the headmaster, officials said.