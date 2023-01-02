ADVERTISEMENT

Headmaster placed under suspension

January 02, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Following the arrest of a Headmaster Julius Ravichandran (56) of Siruvayal Government Higher Secondary School by the Nainarkovil police on charges of POCSO Act, the Chief Educational Officer Palamuthu suspended the Headmaster on Monday.

Following a complaint from the villagers of Siruvayal and neighbourhood, Collector Johny Tom Varghese had directed the officials to investigate. Police probe suggested that Ravichandran and English Teacher identified as Jayapal alias Senthilvel (39) had indulged in abusing a few girl students. After a case was registered, the two accused were reportedly missing.

While the Nainarkovil police arrested Julius Ravichandran in Tirunelveli, the other accused is still at large.

